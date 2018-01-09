A local historical group is celebrating after unveiling its new facilities.

The LFHHS Chorley Family History Research Centre has launched its new Family History For All facilities at Astley Farmhouse, showcasing the new facilities and enabling guests to see the new equipment in action, to meet the volunteers and representatives of the West Lancashire Freemasons Charity.

Sheila Gibbons, research centre manager said: “Our Family History for All Project was started because we wanted our resources to be available to everyone. We have some partially sighted visitors who find using our computer screens difficult and some wheelchair users who can’t sit comfortably at our desks. With the very generous help of the West Lancashire Freemasons Charity we have been able to realise our dream and have bought a laptop, specialist computer software enabling the visually impaired to use our computers and access the online facilities for research, a specialist text magnifier enabling the visually impaired to access our library, a specialist keyboard and mouse for the physically impaired, a hearing loop for the hard of hearing and an adjustable desk to accommodate wheelchair users.”

Steve Williams, Family History for All project leader, said: "We hope that impaired individuals, and indeed groups for the impaired, will come and use our facilities and enjoy researching their family history and learning about their ancestors in the same way as our other regular visitors."