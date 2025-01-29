Leyland's first Irish bar seeks correct planning permission after taking over former restaurant site
Rum Jack’s Irish Bar opened on September 28, 2024 in the former Fat Sam’s restaurant in Towngate. But it transpires that a formal change of use for the property from a restaurant to a pub/bar was not carried out, and now a retrospective application has been made to South Ribble Borough Council.
Rum Jack’s offers regular live entertainment and is believed to be trading as normal while application is considered.
According to a Design and Access Statement submitted to planning chiefs, the applicant, Mr P Kirby, does not want to make any alterations to the external appearance of the building, and wants to open from 11.30am to 11pm Sunday to Thursday and from 11.30am to 1am Friday to Saturday.
The agent for Mr Kirby said: “The proposed development is in keeping with the built-up area that will have no wider impacts upon the character and appearance of the locality and would not have a harmful impact on the amenity of neighboring properties. The development will fully accord with relevant national and local planning policies. It represents an appropriate development, in a sustainable location. Considering the above and attached, it is respectfully requested that the proposals be given approval at the earliest opportunity.”
History
165-167 Towngate is a late Victorian building, originally two dwellings. As well as a restaurant, it is perhaps best known as the former Royal Bank of Scotland bank.
