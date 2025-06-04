A 17-year-old boy from Leyland has been convicted after stealing around £700 worth of electronics from a supermarket in Chorley.

The teenager took items such as headphones, phone chargers and other electrical goods from the Tesco store in Buckshaw Village on two separate occasions in April.

He was arrested and later charged with two counts of theft from a shop.

The boy was found guilty of the offences after appearing at Preston Youth Court yesterday.

He was sentenced to four months in a young offenders’ unit.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, supported by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

“The operation involves dedicated officers patrolling hotspot areas, increasing their visibility in targeted locations, and building strong partnerships with retailers across the county to improve intelligence sharing, gain a better understanding of retail crime, and identify more offenders.”