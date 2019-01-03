Leyland sports manager honoured with MyLocalPitch award

A school leisure and sports manager from Leyland has been crowned 2018’s MyLocalPitch Sports Venue Manager of the Year.



Gary Priestley, who works for School Lettings Solutions, has worked within the North West grassroots space for two years and manages sports facilities at Chorlton High School, The Albion Academy and the Oasis Academy MediaCityUK.

Over the course of the year, Gary has placed bookings for community groups, schools and local sports players living and working around Greater Manchester.

He said: “It is an honour to have won this award. MyLocalPitch send me enquiries in relation to facility hire across the various schools I manage across Manchester and I find working with them very easy, which is a testament to them. I would like to thank all the staff at MyLocalPitch, as well as my assistant manager Darriel Booth and all the sports leisure assistants that work at my schools. “Without all of these people there would be no success story.”

MyLocalPitch allows grassroots sports users to recognise elite managers and reward them for creating the best sporting experiences possible. Sports Venue Manager of the Year celebrates the integral role which venue managers play in the grassroots sector.

The winner was presented with a trophy and a signed certificate by David Sheepshanks OBE and MyLocalPitch co-founder Jamie Foale.

Jamie said: “Venue managers are the heartbeat of the grassroots sports landscape and ensure the games keep going all year long. We launched the award to recognise those who go above and beyond and Gary couldn’t be a more deserving winner of 2018’s trophy.”