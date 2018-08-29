Leyland road safety event this weekend will target young drivers

A hard-hitting campaign - aimed at local young adult drivers - comes to Leyland this weekend.

The multi-agency Alive to Drive event will feature a crashed vehicle in which a 23-year-old man died. The car, which features as part of a road safety campaign by the Lancashire Partnership for Road Safety, belonged to Dan Birch, of Coppull. The campaign is called Dan Birch: Almost Home.

The event takes place at Tesco in Leyland on Saturday, from 9am to 4.30pm and Sunday, from 10.30am to 4pm. It is being organised by Chorley Advanced Motorists (CAM).

Julie Whitworth, of CAM, who is an Institute of the Motor Industry national observer, said: “Our aim is to encourage these drivers, and indeed drivers of any age, to think about their own driving and do something positive to improve their driving skills.”