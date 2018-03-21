Leyland, Preston and Bamber Bridge Weight Watchers leader Kim earns fourth Diamond Coach status

Kim Robinson has been awarded Weight Watchers Diamond Coach status, which celebrates exceptional support to their members during their weight loss journey.

For related stories click here: /seventh-diamond-award-for-inspirational-weight-loss-coach-michelle-hartley-1-9048687 and /diamond-leader-kim-wins-slimmers-award-1-8361494

With the recent launch of Weight Watchers Flex, Kim, of Fulwood, continuously encourages her members to enjoy food with freedom, teaches them to adopt healthy eating habits and equips them with the skills to help shift their mindset on what really matters during their new healthy lifestyle and weight loss journey.

In 2017 alone, Kim helped her members shed approximately 9847.5 lbs from the start of year with a plan personalised to each member.

It is the fourth time Kim, 50, has been awarded Diamond Leader status.

She said: “It has been a fantastic year and to receive this award for doing something I love is amazing.

Ingol meeting member Michelle North said: “Kim is a real inspiration to me and the other members. She always provides great tips, tricks and support to help us achieve our weight loss goals and develop healthier habits.

Kim runs meetings in Fulwood Galloway Hall; Brownedge Catholic Club, Bamber Bridge; Leyland Baptist Church; Ribbleton Avenue Methodist School and Ingol Methodist Church. For more information call 07754 96 98 98.