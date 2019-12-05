Leyland mum thanks busload of teenagers who sang Christmas karaoke for her young children

A Leyland mum-of-three has thanked a group of teenagers who burst into Christmas karaoke on a bus to "cheer up" her two young boys.



Laura Swarbrick, 26, said the young men "made her boys' day" after they began singing Christmas songs on board the Leyland-bound service from Preston yesterday (December 4).

Leyland mum Laura Swarbrick said the young men "put a smile on everyone's faces" after they began singing Christmas songs for her sons Lucas, 3, and Noah, 4, on the 111 bus on Wedneday (December 4)

Speaking to the Post, Laura said her boys, Lucas, 3, and Noah-Oliver, 4, were "over the moon" when the teenagers started taking song requests from them.

"I want to say thank you to all of the boys on the bus because I was so tired and my little boys were tired, and then they all burst into song and the whole bus was happy.

"My little boys were over the moon. It was an amazing journey home from Preston. We didn't want to get off the bus!"

Laura said she wanted to share the festive footage to counter the stigma around youths and anti-social behaviour in Leyland.

"Teens get so much bad press and it's such a shame that they are all tarred with the same brush.

"When I asked them why they were singing, one of them said, "because people need to be more happy!"

"They really lifted people's spirits on the bus, taking song requests and singing Christmas songs the whole way home.

READ MORE: Santa and his yellow bike has been spotted spreading Christmas cheer in Buckshaw Village

"I hear a lot of talk slating teenagers from Leyland, but they're not all bad and this bunch of lads, as you can see, made me and my boys very happy.

"Well done to the parents for bringing these teenagers up. I'd be proud of you if you were my children."