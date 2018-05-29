Leyland mother and daughter do Liverpool Rock and Roll Race for Fosterfield Day Centre in Chorley

A mum and her daughter have completed a charity run to raise money for people at a day centre.

Laura Orrell and her daughter Lily Hartley, aged six, of Leyland, ran at the Rock and Roll Race event at Liverpool in aid of Fosterfield Day Centre in Chorley.

Laura, a day centre officer at the centre, ran the half marathon and Lily joined her for the one mile race afterwards.

They raised £117 to fund a meal out for people who use the Lancashire County Council service.

Laura, 41, said: “It was a tough run, very hot, but I enjoyed the race. Lily was very excited and loved running the one mile race with me. We had some great mum and daughter time.

“People who use our centre love getting out and about and enjoy going for meals.

“I love running and had the idea of doing the Liverpool run to raise some money to take people who use Fosterfield to the Yarrow Bridge near Chorley.

“People who use our service are elderly or have dementia and don’t get many opportunities to go out. They are all excited about going to the meal and Lily is coming too.”

Fosterfield offers a number of activities for people who use the service, from gardening and talks on different subjects, to visits to different parts of Lancashire.

Shelley Wilkinson, senior carer at Fosterfield Day Centre, said: “It’s fantastic that Laura and Lily raised money so we can provide a meal out for the people who come here.

“We have between 18 and 22 people using the service each day and they get so much out of activities like this.

“We have an amazing team here who often help raise money for events like this. They make a real difference to the people who use our service.”