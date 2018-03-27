Leyland Lions reward worthy charities

There were plenty of proud lions as they awarded a host of charities with donations following a successful year of fund-raising.

District Governor Elect, Lion John Crompton (centre) inducted two new members into Leyland & Cuerden Valley Lions, Edward and Myrna Deeney, seen here with their sponsoring Lions, Dorothy Livesey and Josie Jump.

Members of Leyland and Cuerden Valley Lions invited representatives from 14 charities to collect cheques for their causes.

These included: 9th Penwortham Scouts; South Ribble Dementia Action Alliance; The Friends of Hurst Grange Park; Lostock St Gerard’s Football Club; Rosemere Cancer Foundation; Broadfield House; The English Federation of Disability Sports; Chorley’s Angels; Miles of Smiles; Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue; The Fire Fighters Charity; District Governor’s Partner’s Appeal and the Mayor’s Charity Fund.

The evening was also significant for two of the group’s newest members, Edward and Myrna Deeney, who were inducted and sworn in as official members.

Derek Westall, who helped to organise the evening at Fox Lane Sports and Social Club, in Leyland, says: “At our annual presentation evenings we ask each recipient to spend a few minutes to tell those present a bit about their charity.

Altogether, £2,700 was donated to all the charities, which was a fantastic amount raised by the Lions. Derek Westall

“This works well as there is often some overlap between their activities, and it acts as a networking event for local charities.

“We also inducted two new members, Edward and Myrna Deeney, who have attended several meetings and have been assisting us at various fund-raising activities.

“Altogether, £2,700 was donated to all the charities, which was a fantastic amount raised by the Lions.

“The money is raised by several fund-raising events during the year, including taking our cuddly toy tombola stall to local events, and a Christmas hamper raffle in a number of pubs throughout the borough.

Leyland and Cuerden Valley Lion President Mal Williams presents a cheque to The 9th Penwortham Scouts, represented by Carol Singleton, Lindsey Wilson and Chris Teague.

A similar Easter raffle is currently in progress.

“Each year we select a varied cross section of mainly local charities, and the format which we adopted several year ago of asking each recipient to speak about their activities has proved most successful.

“Anyone interested in finding out more about the Lions is always welcome to attend one of our monthly meetings.”

Leyland Lions meet on the second Tuesday of the month, starting at 7.30pm at Fox Lane Sports and Social Club. Everyone is welcome to attend and help raise money for various good causes.

Leyland and Cuerden Valley Lions presentation night: Past District Governor Lion Barry Collins, representing The English Federation of Disability Sports, with past President Dorothy Livesey.