Leyland blackspot to be re-examined by county council

Dramatic footage of a vehicle mounting the pavement at a controversial road regularly used by pram pushing mums and young children has been shown to councillors.

The webcam video was taken by a resident as renewed calls are made for safety improvements at the spot before someone is killed or seriously injured.

The video was used for a presentation to the latest meeting of Farington Parish Council.

Given jointly by parish councillor Roy Clarke and the resident, who asked not to be identified, the footage shows a car overtaking a vehicle and travelling on the pavement on School Lane.

Councillor Clarke, a former chairman of the parish council, said the presentation was to highlight “the use of School Lane as a rat run and the danger to children because cars take no notice of the 20mph signs - they still whizz through.

“The far end at Coote Lane, there’s no pavement. Cars turn left into School Lane and can’t see because of the railway parapet. There’s no pavement. Mums and children in the road with prams.

“Parents take their kids to school, children are on the pavement and the mother is in the road pushing a pram.”

Councillor Clarke took along to the meeting a copy of an article from the Leyland Guardian from Tuesday, March 14, 2017, highlighting concerns on School Lane then.

Some safety work has been carried out.

“They (LCC) put some signs up eventually warning people turning left that there was no pavement for one hundred yards or something like that.

“To be perfectly honest, they could take a little bit of the corner off and there’s plenty room for cars to come out.

“It will take a real nasty accident before they will do anything

The resident, who lives on Poplar Grove, filmed traffic on the road on his webcam.

He attended a Farington Parish Council meeting a couple of months ago to speak about School Lane during the public participation part of meetings when it was agreed the situation would be monitored. A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: “We have previously installed temporary road signs on School Lane to highlight

the speed limit and community concerns to drivers following reports about traffic speeds.

“In response to these most recent concerns we will examine the casualty record, speed of vehicles and other local factors to consider any action which may be appropriate.”