A city centre takeaway known by generations of Prestonians has issued a stark warning over its future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mick’s Hut in Corporation Street, Preston, has been serving up a range of fast food since 1994, and proudly claims to serve the city’s best kebabs.

But this week, staff have taken to social media, to reveal the truth about a “drastic” change, and urged people to shop locally. It comes after the same plea was made by retailers and a councillor in South Ribble, and days after Tap and Wine in Walton-le-Dale announced it would close later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking to social media, ‘Mick wrote: “These last few weeks have been tough....to the extent that the boss has had to pay staffs wages and other business expenses out from his own pocket! Whilst we have always attempted to provide the best food and service, something we have tried to keep stable over the past 30 odd years, sales in the last few weeks have dropped drastically.

“We are unsure as to whether this is due to an internal issue from our side or just generally that people don't have money after the summer holidays. We've noticed that this isn't just an issue we are facing but also other local independant businesses. As such, we ask everyone, whether ordering from us or anywhere else, support your local independant businesses. Not just in the food sector, but in other sectors aswell.

“Times are tough and alot of businesses are being left with no option but to close. We wish everyone the best and hope all in tough situations get through them swiftly.”

Rated 4 on November 20. | Google

What’s happening?

It isn’t just in Lancashire where businesses are struggling. A wide variety of high street stores are set to permanently close across the UK throughout October. Poundland, Sports Direct, Starbucks and Trespass have confirmed they will close a number of stores throughout the month. Buckshaw-based Bodyshop collapsed into administration last month, with the loss of 56 shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2024, the UK 37 shops a day - almost 13,500 retail stores closed, a rise of 28 per cent on previous year, according to Centre for Retail Research. The increasing rate of shop closures is being attributed to challenging economic conditions, with factors such as the rise in National Insurance for employers earlier this year being blamed.