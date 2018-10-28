Legacy Preston International Hotel celebrates 10-year anniversary

Legacy Preston International Hotel marked its 10-year anniversary with a special evening event.

Among the guests were local business leaders, dignitaries and hotel guests, as well as the hotel’s owners, members of the Legacy Hotels and Resorts management team and The Mayor of Preston, Coun Trevor Hart.

Guests were entertained by musician, Louise Spiteri and magician Ian Edgar.

General manager Bernadette Plumb said: “I can’t believe it’s been a decade already. Having been at the hotel since the very beginning, seeing how much its grown and now looking at the fantastic team we have, I’m so thrilled to celebrate our success with everyone. Here’s to the next decade and building on the great reputation we have created.”