Learndirect staff in Preston, Wigan and St Helens go purple for Pancreatic Cancer Action

Workers at Learndirect’s offices in Preston, Wigan and St Helens dressed in purple in support of their colleague who lost his dad to pancreatic cancer.

Eric Smith, of St Helens, who died of pancreatic cancer in June 2016

Keiron Smith, who helped to organise Turn it Purple day for Pancreatic Cancer Action, lost his dad, Eric Smith, aged 60, last June.

Eric had pains in his back and stomach which is when a CT scan discovered a cancerous tumour in the tip of his pancreas.

Doctors could not operate because it had travelled to his bloodstream and there would be too much of a risk of infection.

Eric fought the cancer for 14 months, saw the birth of his granddaughter and got to spend eight months with her before he died in June 2016.

Keiron, of St Helens, said: “I chose to fund-raise for Pancreatic Cancer Action because I want to help give someone else and their families a chance to extend their time with their loved ones.

“Hopefully one day we can beat this horrible illness. If I can do that and keep my dad’s memory alive in the process then that would be his job done.”

“A colleague has also recently lost her husband to pancreatic cancer and my boss’ best friend, who is 46, is also fighting the disease.

“This is the perfect to raise awareness and funds and my company, Learndirect is fully behind it.”

Turn It Purple is Pancreatic Cancer Action’s flagship awareness month campaign which takes place every November. he Learndirect North West team raised £100.