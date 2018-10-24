Lea dance club creates wall of poppies

Members of a dance club have created a wall of 686 knitted poppies to celebrate 100 years since the end of World War One.



A group who meet every Sunday night at Lea Club, in Blackpool Road, have been busy knitting and crocheting poppies to form a wall of poppies.

The centre piece was unveiled at a special dance to mark the war’s centenary.

Event organiser Glynis Hodges said: “We run a dance every Sunday night at Lea Club and I suggested we create a poppy wall. I was amazed at the response. Every week more poppies arrived. We ended up with 686 poppies on the wall.

“It was a great night. Lots of the dancers dressed up and joined in the spirit of the evening.

“As it was to commemorate the end of World War One, we had the Last Post and a minutes silence.

“All this followed by a hotpot supper. The Poppy Wall looked amazing and it was good that some of the ladies knitted and crocheted all the poppies. We even had a lady crocheting poppies who does not come dancing.”