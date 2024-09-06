The debts racked up by Latham’s of Broughton have been revealed by its liquidator.

The Post revealed last month that the bakery business headquartered in Caxton Road, Fulwood, had filed for insolvency and was set to go into liquidation.

The news came as a shock to customers of the firm which employed more than 80 people and has been trading since the 1970s. Now the financial issues facing the company have been laid bare. A Statement of Affairs was issued in the The Gazette – the official public record for business administration notices - on September 3.

The finances

The statement shows that the estimated total assets available for potential creditors is £32,351.49. However, the total owed to creditors is £904,873.63.

This figure includes £306,993.75 owed to HMRC for PAYE and National Insurance Contributions, £149,000 owed in Corporation Tax, £52,990 owed to the Pension Regulator and more than £51,000 owed to EDF Energy. Local companies listed as creditors include Ribbleton-based BAKO Group Limited (£63,278), Bambers Butchers in Higher Walton (£2,630) and Clifton Daries (£11,558).

The numbers do not include any money owed to employees in pay arrears, who would, along with the HMRC - be the first in line to receive any payment.

What happened?

Jonathan Barton, owner of Latham’s has been quoted as saying that the collapse of the businesse was triggered by HMRC withdrawing from a repayment plan, as well as the rising costs of ingredients.

What’s new?

Latham’s premises have been rebranded as Bartons Bakehouse, which is offering, a “delicious range of quality indulgent desserts, cakes and biscuits”, according to its website.

History of Latham’s of Broughton

Latham’s of Broughton was founded by Gwen Latham and her husband Bill. Gwen started out making desserts in her family kitchen and as demand grew, the couple bought a local shop in Northway, Broughton village to give them space to supply local restaurants, hotels and pubs with an ever increasing range of desserts.

Many loyal customers over the years followed Lathams to their new shop on Caxton Road in Fulwood when they moved in 1996. The bigger premises enabled Lathams to supply local supermarket Booths, which held the same ethos, local food made using the best ingredients which Booths customers valued. The family sold the firm in 2019 to Jonathan Barton - who has appeared in reality TV series Real Housewives of Cheshire, with wife Perla Navia.

“Saddened”

Mrs Latham passed away in April, aged 94, from heart failure. Mr Latham passed away in September 2023 at the age of 93. A spokesperson for the family said that they were ‘saddened to hear’ the news of the liquidation.