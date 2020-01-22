Woman rescued from roof of Plungington Community Centre

Have your say

A woman had to be rescued from the roof of a community centre in Plungington last night (January 21).

Fire crews from Preston were called to the scene by police after a woman in her early 30s had been seen shouting for help after becoming stuck atop the pitched roof of Plungington Community Centre at 10.20pm.

Fire crews used a ladder to reach the distressed woman on top of the single storey building and bring her to safety.

The fire service said no injuries were reported.

Lancashire Police have not provided details on the circumstances of the incident.

"The woman was brought down and spoken with", said a police spokesman.

READ MORE: Preston man 'died from neck restraint' after fracas at house party

Caritas Care, who run Plungington Community Centre, have been approached for comment.