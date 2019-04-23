Woman rescued after jumping into River Lune near Lancaster to save dog

A woman was rescued from the bank of River Lune near Lancaster after jumping into the water to save her dog.

The Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team were called out at 6.05pm on April 22 to help the North West Ambulance Service attend the woman, who had suffered back injuries.

The 27-year-old had jumped into the water near the Crook O’ Lune near Caton to save her dog who was stranded on a rock.

The rescue team used ‘Blizzard Blankets’ to provide shelter for the casualty.

Bowland Pennine MRT recently issued each team member with one of the life saving devices, which provides warmth and weather protection therefore reducing shock and guarding against the risk of hypothermia in all conditions.

Once the woman was stabilized and her spine was protected she was placed on a Bell Mountain Rescue Stretcher and carried from the riverside and placed into one of the team’s Land Rover 110 ambulances where she was transported across fields back to the waiting land ambulance.

The dog was able to swim back to safety.