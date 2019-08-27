Woman in 60s suffers spinal injury after hay bales fall from tractor in Cockerham

Police are appealing for information after several people were injured when a tractor shed its load in Cockerham.

The incident occurred on Main Street at around 2.35pm on Sunday August 25, as the Zetor tractor was travelling in the direction of Cabus carrying large haybales.

As it passed The Manor Inn pub several of the bales fell onto members of the public sitting outside.

A woman in her 60s from Bolton suffered a suspected spinal injury and remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Two men in their 60s, one from Bolton and one from Forton, suffered minor injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Police are now appealing for information and would like to speak to anybody who saw the incident or saw the tractor in the moments before it happened.

Sgt Martin Wilcock, from the Lancashire Police TacOps Unit, said: “Several people were injured as a result of this incident and we are working hard to establish exactly what occurred.

“We are asking anybody with information about it to get in touch with us as soon as possible. Perhaps you saw it happen, or perhaps you saw the tractor shortly before the incident occurred.”

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch with us on 101, quoting log number 936 of August 25th.