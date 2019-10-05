Warning after Preston kitchen blaze from which dog was rescued

Have your say

Firefighters issued a warning against leaving cooking unattended after being called to a fire in Preston from which a dog was rescued.

The incident happened in Ainsdale Drive, Ashton-on-Ribble on Saturday lunchtime and involved a pan which had been left on the stove while no-one was in the house.

Crews from Preston and Penwortham stations used a lock snapper to gain access to the property and the one hose reel, two breathing apparatus and a positive ventilation fan to extinguish the fire.

A dog was rescued and the firefighters were at the home for 40 minutes.

Afterwards a brigade spokesman warned: "Never leave cooking unattended and leave a property."