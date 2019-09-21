Warning after kitchen fire in Preston

Firefighters at Preston have again warned about the dangers of people leaving pans on hobs, following an incident in the city yesterday.

Crews from Penwortham, Preston and Fulwoood attended a residence on Ashbourne Crescent, Preston, at around 4.30pm when they encountered the fire in the kitchen.

The team noticed some items left on top of the hob had caught fire.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire using a ventilation unit and there was one casualty at the scene who was left in the care of paramedics, suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation. Firefighters were in attendance approximately sixty minutes.

Watch manager Dave Curran said;"Turning on the wrong cooker hob is easily done and often radiated heat can ignite any combustibles that are stored too close too.

"People should avoid having a fire by keeping your cooker hob clean and clear."