A van flipped onto its back smashing into several parked cars in Preston this morning.

It turned over outside a Chinese takeaway in Higher Walton Road shortly after police gave chase when the driver failed to stop.

Lancashire Police force incident manager (FIM) said: “The van crashed and turned over at 8am. Two people were inside.

“One person ran off and the second person was recovered at the scene and taken to hospital to get checked out.

“The injuries were not life threatening, just scuffs.

“It looks worse than it is.

“The road isn’t closed, police are letting vehicles passed.”

The FIM told the Post that police had been called to the area after reports of a motorist driving erratically.