Van driver rescued from stranded vehicle near Overton

A van driver was rescued from his vehicle after he was cut off by the tide between Overton and Sunderland Point.

For the second time in less than a week, at 3.50pm on Tuesday August 6, Morecambe’s volunteer RNLI lifeboat crew were tasked by HM Coastguard to go to the aid of a driver reported to be cut off by the tide

The inshore lifeboat proceeded by road to launch at Overton and, while local coastguard team members observed from the shore, the volunteer crew managed to navigate to the stranded vehicle.

The van’s driver was then taken on board the lifeboat and transported safely to Snatchems where he was put ashore.

Morecambe RNLI volunteer Deputy Launching Authority, Colin Midwinter, said: ‘There are warning signs in place at the entry to the causeway and we strongly advise people to comply with them.

“We also encourage everybody to respect the water by always checking the time and height of tide before venturing onto the causeway.

“The road floods very quickly and you can easily be stranded.”