Preston police were concerned for the safety of a man on Parker Street in Ashton-on-Ribble.



Officers say they were called to Parker Street in Preston at 2:33pm after reports of a man on a roof.

A cherry-picker was used to help get the man down safely.

Police shut one end of Parker Street to traffic while they dealt with the situation.

The man is not reported to be down from the roof, and to be safe and well.