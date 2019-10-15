Two people rushed to hospital for precautionary checks following fire at house in Penwortham

Have your say

Two people were taken to hospital for precautionary checks following a house fire in Penwortham.

Firefighters are damping down after the blaze took hold of the ground floor entrance hall and first floor of a terraced house on Margaret Road.

Three fire engines from Penwortham, Preston and Bamber Bridge were called to the scene today just after 3pm.

A spokesman from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Three fire engines from Penwortham, Preston and Bamber Bridge attended a fire involving the ground floor entrance hall and first floor of a terraced house on Margaret Road in Penwortham.

“Firefighters used one hose reel and two ventilation units to extinguish the fire.

“Two people were taken to hospital for precautionary checks.”