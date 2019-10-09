Two men die in Morecambe working men's club blaze

Two men have died after a fire in a Morecambe working men's club.

Emergency services were called to a report of a fire at the Gordon Working Men’s Club on Springfield Street at about 3.50pm today (Wednesday, October 9th)



Two men were rescued from the building by firefighters but died a short time later. Lancashire Police say they are in the process of contacting their next of kin.



A joint investigation into the cause of the blaze is now under way between police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.



Insp Abi Finch Hall, of West CID, said: “This incident has sadly resulted in the deaths of two men and our thoughts are with their families and friends at this time.



“Together with our colleagues at the fire service we are now in the process of trying to establish the cause of the fire and those enquiries are on-going.



“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for their understanding and support while we and our partners from the fire service and ambulance service dealt with this tragic incident and to ask for anyone with information to get in touch with us.”



Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0803 of today (Wednesday, Oct 9th)