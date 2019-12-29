Two injured in two-car smash in Preston

Two people were injured in a collision involving two vehicles in Preston on Saturday evening.

Two fire crews from Preston were called to the incident on Cadley Causeway, Fulwood, Preston shortly after 7pm.]

They used hydraulic cutting and spreading equipment to release the two casualties from one of the vehicles and the casualties were then handed over to the care of paramedics at the scene.

Firefighters were in attendance for just over an hour and also used a small tool box, hooligan tool and some lighting equipment to deal with the incident. Electricity Northwest were also in attendance to isolate the electric supply to a bus stop.

The condition of the casualties was not known.