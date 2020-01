Have your say

Firefighters spent hours tackling a blazing trailer in Preston.

Four fire engines from Preston, Penwortham and Longridge attended the incident on Millennium Road.

The burnt out trailer

Firefighters used one jet, one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

Crews were at the scene for more than four hours.

The cause is now under investigation.

No injuries were were reported.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service received the emergency call at 6.43pm yesterday.