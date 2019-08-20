Toddler falls from Blackpool hotel window: Here's what we know so far

A young girl suffered multiple broken bones and is in a "serious" condition after falling from a Blackpool hotel window this morning.

Here's what we know so far:

- Emergency services were called to a hotel in Albert Road in the town centre at 8.46am today

- The ambulance service said an ambulance, two rapid response cars, and a medical helicopter were sent to the scene following "reports somebody had fallen"

- Police confirmed the victim is a two-year-old girl and that officers responded to "a report that a toddler had fallen from a second storey window at the Manor Royd hotel", which is now called the Rooms Inn

- Witnesses said the girl is feared to have suffered a broken skull and chest injuries

- The youngster was airlifted to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Merseyside "suffering from a number of fractures and is in a serious condition", police said

- Several police vehicles, including a crime scene investigation van, were pictured parked in the road, with "enquiries underway"