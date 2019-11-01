Three teens on a scooter badly hurt in Preston smash

Have your say

Three teenagers riding a scooter were badly injured on a collision with two other vehicles in Preston.

The trio, aged 19, 17 and 16, were all taken to the Royal Preston Hospital with "serious" injuries following the smash in Watling Street Road, Fulwood last night.

The collision happened shortly before 8pm, near to Fulwood Barracks. The road was closed for several hours.

A police spokesperson said today: "We were called shortly before 8pm last night to reports of a collision on Watling Street Road, Fulwood.

"It involved three vehicles, one being a scooter.

"The three people on the scooter suffered serious injuries. They are a 19 year old man and two boys aged 16 and 17.

"Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 1392 of 31 October."