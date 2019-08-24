Have your say

An investigation has been launched into a huge blaze at commercial premises in Eccleston.

Police and fire officers are working together in the aftermath of the fire on Towngate.

A senior fire officer at the scene referred media inquiries to the press office.

Earlier thick black smoke had covered the town.

It is believed the blaze is now under control.

Police diverted traffic away from the area and urged local residents to stay inside and shut their windows at the height of the blaze.

It is understood gas canisters were exploding inside the building

One local , who asked not to be named, said: "There was a huge explosion and flames.

"Smoke was everywhere.

"Police told us to go back inside and shut the windows because the smoke was toxic so we did.

"There were lots of smaller explosions as well."

Watch manager Mark Woodward of Penwortham fire station praised the work of his colleagues.

He tweeted: "First in attendance with @Leyland_Fire at this incident.

"Excellent early action to prevent injury and fire spread to neighbouring properties,"

It was not clear to whom the commercial unit belongs

Another local resident said: "I couldn't believe the amount of smoke coming from the area.

"Suddenly there were fire engines everywhere."

Stewart Newman said on Facebook: "Could see the smoke from St Annes."

It is not believed that anyone has been hurt.

There has been no comment yet from Lancashire Constabulary.