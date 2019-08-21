Take a look inside this little girl's massive 350sqft Harry Potter themed playhouse

It took six weeks for Charmed Playhouses in Alberta, Canada, to build the playhouse in a massive workshop, and then three more days to set it up in Spencerville, Ontario. The family declined to reveal the price tag, but customers pay anything from $15,000 to $250,000 for bespoke luxury playhouses from the firm, headed by Tyson Leavitt.

Grandparents Dave and Ruby Dunlop had the incredible two-storey magical Wendy house built in their back garden, for their eldest granddaughter Logan, two. other Buy a Photo

The amazing structure features Hogwarts Castle, Ollivander's wand shop, Platform 9, and even part of the Dursleys' Privet Drive. other Buy a Photo

It has a broom swing set, slide, and secret hatch. jpimedia Buy a Photo

The playhouse also has a wooden bridge leading to an owlery, just like the one from JK Rowling's books. other Buy a Photo

View more