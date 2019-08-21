Take a look inside this little girl's massive 350sqft Harry Potter themed playhouse
Meet the little girl with possibly the best playhouse in the world -- a massive 350sqft Harry Potter themed fortress.
It took six weeks for Charmed Playhouses in Alberta, Canada, to build the playhouse in a massive workshop, and then three more days to set it up in Spencerville, Ontario. The family declined to reveal the price tag, but customers pay anything from $15,000 to $250,000 for bespoke luxury playhouses from the firm, headed by Tyson Leavitt.
Grandparents Dave and Ruby Dunlop had the incredible two-storey magical Wendy house built in their back garden, for their eldest granddaughter Logan, two.