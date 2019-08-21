Take a look inside this little girl's massive 350sqft Harry Potter themed playhouse

Meet the little girl with possibly the best playhouse in the world -- a massive 350sqft Harry Potter themed fortress.

It took six weeks for Charmed Playhouses in Alberta, Canada, to build the playhouse in a massive workshop, and then three more days to set it up in Spencerville, Ontario. The family declined to reveal the price tag, but customers pay anything from $15,000 to $250,000 for bespoke luxury playhouses from the firm, headed by Tyson Leavitt.

Grandparents Dave and Ruby Dunlop had the incredible two-storey magical Wendy house built in their back garden, for their eldest granddaughter Logan, two.
The amazing structure features Hogwarts Castle, Ollivander's wand shop, Platform 9, and even part of the Dursleys' Privet Drive.
It has a broom swing set, slide, and secret hatch.
The playhouse also has a wooden bridge leading to an owlery, just like the one from JK Rowling's books.
