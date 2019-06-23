Suspected drug death of boy, 17, in Preston

Police have issued a drugs warning after a 17-year-old boy died in Preston.

Officers were called at around 4am today (Sunday, June 23) by the ambulance service after a 17-year-old boy was taken ill at an address on Garstang Road.

Garstang Road, Preston

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

His family have been informed.

Whilst his death is currently being treated as unexplained, police say it is believed that he had taken MDMA and cannabis during the evening before he became unwell.

Det Insp Martin Pearson from Preston Police said: “This is an extremely sad set of circumstances and my thoughts are with the boy’s family and friends at this incredibly sad time.

“We know that he was at a gathering at a house with friends and we believe he has taken drugs in the lead up to his death.

“Following this tragic incident, I would like to take this opportunity to remind people, especially youngsters, of the potential risks of taking drugs. Whilst they may be seen as safe and enjoyable, they can prove fatal.

“If you have taken something and start to feel unwell, please seek medical attention immediately.”

An investigation is on-going into the time leading up to the boy’s death.

A file is being prepared for the Coroner.

For information about the dangers of taking drugs and their effects, please visit Talk to Frank at www.talktofrank.com.