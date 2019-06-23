So I can't use my mobility scooter on the motorway in Lancashire?

Have your say

A confused pensioner was stopped by Lancashire police as he set off down the motorway on his mobility scooter.

Startled officers raced to intercept the bemused OAP on a Lancashire motorway - thought to be the M55 near Blackpool.

Police eventually saw the funny side and posted a photo of the pensioner as a warning to others.

Lancs Road Police tweeted: "This fella was happy to pose for a photo for HO48 as he wanted to remind people that you should only enter the motorway network in a suitable vehicle.

"Otherwise you cause chaos & the Police come along & escort you off the motorway!!"

Luckily no harm was caused by his excursion.