Road closed in Morecambe after 'building collapse'

A road has been closed in Morecambe for up to three days due to the partial collapse of a building there.

Lancashire police announced this morning that Euston Grove has been closed to traffic and pedestrians following the collapse.

It is believed a chimney fell off one of the houses.

A police spokesman said: "Due to a partial building collapse on Euston Grove, Morecambe, please be aware that the road is currently closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic and may remain closed for up to 72 hours for public safety.