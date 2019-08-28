Preston woman dies while fell walking in Lake District

A 39-year-old woman from Preston has died after falling while fell walking in the Lake District.

Twelve members of Ambleside Mountain Rescue were called to Jack's Rake on Pavey Ark in Langdale, after the woman was seen falling just after 11am on Sunday.

They spent six hours at the scene, assisted by Great North Air Ambulance.

A spokesman for the Mountain Rescue Team said: "Unfortunately it was determined that she'd died of the injuries sustained in the fall. We were assisted in evacuating her body by Kendal Mountain Rescue Team".

The woman has not been named by police, who Cumbria Constabulary said the death was not suspicious.

Jack's Rake is a steep path across Pavey Ark which is classed in guidebooks as a "grade-one scramble", meaning hands and feet are used.

Guidebook author Alfred Wainwright described the route as "just about the limit that the ordinary common or garden fell walker reasonably may be expected to attempt".