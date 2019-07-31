Preston fire crews tackle 'suspicious blaze' at derelict building in London Road

Have your say

An investigation is underway after a derelict building caught fire in Preston.

Two fire crews from Preston and Bamber Bridge were called out at 9.40pm last night (Tuesday, July 30) to a fire at a derelict building in London Road.

Firefighters used two jets, one hose reel and a ventilation unit to battle the blaze.

No injuries were reported, but the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) have been approached for more information.

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.