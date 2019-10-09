Power outage in Chorley leaves dozens of properties without electricity

A power cut close to Chorley town centre has left dozens of properties without power.
Some 63 customers to the north of the town centre have been without power since early Wednesday afternoon (October 9), with the issue first reported to Electricity North West at 1.32pm.
Engineers are currently on site attempting to fix the issue.
Properties are affected mainly in the Park Road, Waterloo Street, and Springs Road area.
An estimated restoration time of 11pm has been issued.
The affected post codes are:
PR6 0HU
PR6 7AA
PR6 7AB
PR7 1EU
PR7 1EX
PR7 1EZ
PR7 1GY
PR7 1HD
PR7 1HE
PR7 1PN
PR7 1PZ
PR7 1QD
PR7 1QX
PR7 1QY
PR7 1QZ