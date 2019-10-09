Police searching for woman who left Royal Preston Hospital without treatment

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety of a Preston woman who left hospital without being seen yesterday.

Preston Police say Alka Chauhan left RPH without assessment on the morning of Tuesday October 9.

She is known to frequent the Docks and City Centre areas of Preston.

She is described as an Asian female with dark hair, wearing a white jacket, a beige scarf and woollen hat, and potentially grey jogging pants.

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding Alka. If you have seen her or have any information, please contact them on 101 or 999 in an emergency, quoting log reference 1146 of October 8th.