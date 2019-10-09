Police searching for missing man find body in Hapton

Police looking for a missing man have found a body in Hapton.



Scott Pharo (35) from Accrington, was last seen on CCTV walking towards Accrington Victoria Hospital at about 12-45pm on Monday after leaving his car, a black Vauxhall Insignia in Haywood Road.

A man’s body was found this afternoon in woodland off Burnley Road, Hapton.

The body has yet to be formally identified but it is believed to be that of Mr Pharo. His family have been notified.



His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.

A police spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with Scott’s family and friends at this extremely sad and difficult time.

“Thank you to everyone who took the time to share our appeal.”