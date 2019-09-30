Police appeal to find Preston man missing from home for four days

Have your say

Police are appealing for the whereabouts of a Preston man who has been missing for four days.

Preston Police say they would be grateful for information relating to the whereabouts of Paul Goring, 38, from Preston.

Paul was last seen on Friday September 27 on Tulketh Crescent and is described as being a approximately 5ft10, large build, a balding head and a brown beard. Paul may also wear glasses or contact lenses.

Paul was last seen wearing a black North Face coat.

If anyone has any information relating to Paul then please telephone 101 quoting LC-20190929-1364.