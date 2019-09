Have your say

Preston police are appealing for any information in relation to Gillian Halliday, 41, from Preston.

Gillian has been reported missing today, Monday September 30, and was last seen on Oxford Street, Avenham.

Police say Gillian is 5ft10, medium build, with short brown hair and was last seen wearing a black puffer coat with a fur hood, light blue jean and white trainers.

If you have any information regarding Gillian's whereabouts please telephone 101 quoting LC-20190930-0759