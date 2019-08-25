Police appeal after boy, 12, injured in quad bike crash in Chorley

A 12-year-old boy suffered head injuries and a woman is in a serious condition in hospital after a quad bike crash in Chorley.

Police were called at 4.10pm yesterday (Saturday, August 24th) to a report of a collision involving a Quadzilla quad bike on Carr Lane at the junction of Little Carr Lane.

The quad bike was travelling south east towards Melrose Way in Chorley when it lost control throwing both the driver and the pillion passenger from the vehicle.

A Vauxhall Astra, which was driving behind the quad bike and believed to be in convoy with it, left the scene. The driver of this vehicle, a 30-year-old man from Chorley, was later arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving, driving over the prescribed limit for drugs and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. He remains in custody.

The driver of the quad bike, a 44-year-old woman from Chorley, suffered significant head injuries and was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious condition. The pillion passenger, a 12 year old boy from Chorley, also suffered head injuries and was taken to Alder Hey Hospital where he remains in a serious condition. They are mother and son.

Sgt Oliver Jones, of Tac Ops, said: “This was a serious collision which has left two people with some significant injuries and I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any CCTV or dashcam footage of the Quad bike prior to or at the time of the collision to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log number 1113 of August 24th.