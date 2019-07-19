PICTURED: Dad who died in suspected 'road rage' murder in Kirkham

A man who died in a suspected road rage murder in Kirkham has been named locally as Andrew Dean.

Mr Dean, 46, from Wesham, was pronounced dead at the scene following a collision on the A583 at 4.15pm yesterday.

Police at the scene yesterday

His daughter Aimee Dean said: "My amazing dad was killed yesterday and we are all absolutely distraught. He was the most amazing, thoughtful, caring and loving dad, granddad and husband. Please can everyone give us all time as a family to grieve."

Three girls aged 16, 17 and 18, and a young man, aged 18, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

The teenagers, all from Manchester, were travelling in a Nissan Micra, which was stopped at a road block between junctions 6 and 5 on the M61.

Police said the car involved in the fatal collision is believed to have driven off from the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Eric Halford, of West CID, said: "We are in the very early stages of what is clearly an extremely serious incident which has resulted in a man losing his life.

"While we have made a number of arrests our enquiries are very much on-going and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed these events or who has any information which could assist our investigation to come forward and speak to us."

Mr Dean's family was too upset to speak this morning.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log number 1068 of July 18 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.