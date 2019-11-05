Petition to ban fireworks on general sale to the public set to reach 250,000 signatures

A petition to ban fireworks for general sale to the public in the UK is set to hit 250,000 signatures today.

Once a government petition reaches more than 100,000 signatures Parliament must considers it for debate.

The noise from fireworks causes a great amount of fear, stress and anxiety in wild animals

The online petition reads: "Every year more and more people, animals and wildlife get hurt by fireworks. It’s time something was fine to stop this.

"There are enough organised firework groups around for us to still enjoy fireworks safely so please help me stop the needless sale of them to the public!

"The noise from fireworks causes a great amount of fear, stress and anxiety in wild animals.

"Errant fireworks can also cause environmental damage though fires, and from the release of poisonous chemicals and particle-laden smoke, which is not just inhaled by wildlife, but contaminates the natural environment.

"In England last year, 4,436 individuals attended A&E because of an injury caused by a firework - more than double the 2,141 in 2009/10.

With around 40% of the UKs dogs being scared."

The petition follows reports that a 18-week-old terrier named Molly died from fright caused by fireworks at the weekend.

Current laws in the UK states that only adults can buy fireworks between October 15 to November 10, December 26 to 31 or 3 days before Diwali and Chinese New Year.

It is also against the law to set fireworks off between 11pm and 7am, except on Bonfire Night, New Year's Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year. Throwing fireworks (including sparklers) in the street or other public places is also an offence.

The RSCPA's #BangOutOfOrder campaign is also calling for regulations to be changed to protect animal welfare.

The charity which receives hundreds of call-outs each year, are campaigning for the following changes:

• Restrict private use to traditional dates

• Reduce maximum permitted decibels for private use

• All public firework displays to be licensed

• Private fireworks boxes to be labelled

Do your pets suffer during fireworks season? Comment below.