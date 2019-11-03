Person treated at the scene of shed fire in Preston

Have your say

A person was treated at the scene of a shed fire in Preston.

The cause of the blaze in Maplebank is now under investigation.

Firefighters tackled the flames at two sheds on Saturday, November 2 just before 8.50pm.

A spokesman at Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: “Two fire engines from Preston were called to a fire involving two sheds at Maplebank, Preston.

“Firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the fire and crews were at the scene for approximately one hour, thirty minutes.

“One person was treated by paramedics at the scene and the cause of the fire is under investigation.”