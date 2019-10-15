People urged to check CCTV as police issue further appeal for help in tracing missing Preston woman Brenda Wignall

Police have again issued an appeal for help to trace Brenda Wignall who is missing from home in Preston.

Brenda, 58, has not been seen since the early hours of Friday morning (October 11) in the Marl Hill Crescent area.

Officers, with the support of teams from Lancashire Fire and Rescue, Mountain Rescue and the Coastguard have been conducting a number of searches since Brenda went missing.

Police say they are also making extensive CCTV enquiries and need the public's help.

If you own CCTV, live in the Moor Nook area and haven’t already been contacted by an officer, please check your footage.

Brenda was last seen at her home on Marl Hill Crescent at 2am on Friday morning but could have left at any point between 2 and 10am.

Chief Inspector Gary Crowe said: “If you have any footage that potentially shows Brenda, or if you have seen a woman matching her description, we need to hear from you.

“Any information, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, could prove crucial to our investigation.

“Furthermore, I would also urge Brenda, if she sees this appeal, to get in touch with us, a friend or relative and let us know she is okay.”

Brenda is described as being 5ft 4in tall, of slim build with blonde hair that is styled in a bob. We had previously issued a description of Brenda’s clothing, however it is now not known exactly what she was wearing.

Aside from Moor Nook, she has links to Walton-le-Dale and Longridge.

If you have seen Brenda please call police immediately on 01772 209702 or 101 and quote log number 652 of the 11th.