Pensioner treated by paramedics after kitchen fire in Thornton

A pensioner has been treated by paramedics after a fire broke out at a home in Thornton.



Fire crews from Bispham and Fleetwood were called to a bungalow in Grasmere Avenue at 6.40am this morning (July 9) after a fire broke out in the kitchen.

Firefighters entered the home and recovered a man who had suffered from smoke inhalation.

The North West Ambulance Service was called to the address and the man was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was caused by a cooking incident involving a domestic appliance in the kitchen.

Fire crews remained at the scene for 50 minutes before being stood down at 7.30am.

A spokesman for LFRS said: "Two fire engines from Bispham and Fleetwood attended a kitchen fire in a domestic property on Grasmere Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys.

"Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

"One casualty was treated by ambulance staff for smoke inhalation."