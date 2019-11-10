Pair trapped after three-vehicle smash in Burnley

Two people had to be cut free by fire crews after becoming trapped following a three-vehicle crash in Lancashire.

Both were taken to hospital by paramedics following the collision in the early hours of Sunday (November 10).

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said two crews, from Burnley and Nelson, were called to Colne Road at around 2.45am.

They added: "Firefighters used cutting equipment to rescue two casualties who were taken to hospital by ambulance."

No further details of the incident have been released. The severity of the injuries is unclear.

The Burnley Bus Company said services were being diverted on Sunday morning due the closure of Colne Road, near Brierfield, by police. The road had reopened by 10am.