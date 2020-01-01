Over Wyre road blocked by motor cycle smash

A Lancashire road was blocked after a motor cycle crashed.

Police closed the A588 Hall Gate Lane between Moss House Lane and Moss Side Lane in Stalmine, Over Wyre following the incident shortly after 11am on New Year's Day.

A Lancashire Police said the motor ycle was the only vehicle involved and that the female rider was taken to hospital, although her injuries were not thought to be serious.

"It seems the bike has come off the road and hit some street furniture," he said.

He added that the road would be reopened as soon as possible.