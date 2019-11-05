Opinion: Is it time to stop selling fireworks to the public?

Take a wander through social media this week and you will be inudated with horrific stories about the effect of fireworks on people’s pets.

First there was the video of a small dog reacting to the constant bangs and then there was a woman telling how her puppy had died of a heart attack, allegedly caused by fear of the noise of fireworks. That has led to a call for an outright ban on fireworks.

Those of us with dogs (and cats) can understand the passion behind this campaign. One Bonfire Night, I looked all over the house for our small dog to find him curled up, shaking with fear behind the TV. He had jumped over a large cabinet to get there, such was his anguish.

So while I am usually against any kind of nanny state banning, in this case I will make an exception and call for fireworks only to be available at organised events. This might also help the fire brigade and ambulance service, whose resources are stretched beyond the limit at this time of year.

Sainsbury’s has taken the lead in refusing to sell fireworks any more. Other stores need to do the same.